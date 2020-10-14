Snoop Dogg records himself registering to vote for 1st time (video)

Snoop Dogg recorded himself in a humorous video as he proudly went through the process of registering to vote for the first time in his life.

Tha Doggfather architect, who was born as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. in Long Beach, California, almost 49 years ago (his birthday is Oct. 20), is imploring his fans and others to get involved in the political process in 2020.

During a recent interview on the “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” podcast, Snoop humbly admitted that he was hoodwinked into the belief that, as a former felon, he was barred from voting for life. He says the multiple national crises unleashed in the United States in 2020 inspired him to research and find out that, indeed, he can become a part of the electorate.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” Snoop told Big Boy. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Not only did he find out that he can cast his ballot, Snoop found out the process is not nearly as daunting or complex as a first-time voter may think. Actually, it’s rather simplistic and quick, the “Gin and Juice” rapper testifies.

The only possible hiccup Snoop discovered while filling out the online form for his YouTube page is for citizens with a criminal record who could get discouraged from completing the voter registration process.

“This is the s— I was talking about,” Snoop exclaimed. “This would be the discouraging moment at the end of the vote (registration) for me. But guess what? It’s not. F— what they talking about.”

Snoop, therefore, is a staunch advocate of California’s Proposition 17, which would enable parolees to vote in the state of California.

