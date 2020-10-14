Vanessa Bryant reveals new tattoo dedicated to Kobe and their 4 girls (photo)

To further honor her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant unveiled elegant artwork on her right foot.

Bryant posted a photo of the tattoo on her Instagram page, which is now private, but that The Shade Room was able to screen capture. The unveiling also coincides with the Los Angeles Lakers’ record-tying 17th franchise championship. (The Boston Celtics also have 17 banners.) LeBron James, Anthony “AD” Davis and the rest of the team secured the 2020 NBA Finals trophy after dispatching the Miami Heat in six games on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Bryant matriarch showed off a tattoo of the names Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri positioned on the outside of her foot, just underneath her ankle.

In the caption, Bryant gave props to tattoo artist Mister Cartoon, who also hooked up Snoop Dogg with a large Los Angeles Lakers tat on his forearm after the team took home the title.

On Sunday evening, Bryant congratulated the team for its 17th championship win, writing on IG, “Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”

Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington, has a tattoo of a black mamba snake in the shape of an infinity-symbol with her late brother and niece Gigi’s jersey numbers on her shoulder.

Celebrities who have paid homage to the Black Mamba and Gigi with body ink include King James, Davis and NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.