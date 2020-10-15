Again? Cardi B admits she is back with Offset

After leaving Offset for the second time, Cardi B has now admitted that she is back with her husband of three years — again.

Using her typical profane language, the “WAP” rapper explained to her 77 million Instagram followers that she missed the Migos rapper member. And, oh yeah, the divorce that she filed in a Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta on Sept. 15 has been put on hold. Indefinitely.

“I just be starting to miss [him] … It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—,” Cardi said unabashedly about her sex life on IG Live Wednesday that was captured by Eurweb.com.

Cardi, 28, added that she loves material possessions and was not about to turn down the grandiose gift her estranged husband gave her. Offset, 28, surprised Cardi at her birthday party in Las Vegas on Oct. 11, 2020, and presented her with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Birkin bag, replete with a marching band and a billboard.

“I do like material things,” Cardi rationalized. “What do you want me to do, the n—a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d— for my birthday.”

Fans are left to scratch their heads and wonder if Cardi is off balance mentally. Cardi had an answer for that as well.

“I know I’m not bipolar ’cause I took a test,” she said on IG Live.

Cardi flippantly dismissed their personal soap opera that was played out in the public sphere as simply a case of two young and high-strung people engaging in normal relationship dysfunction.

“We’re some really typical two young motherf—ers, got married early, that’s what we are,” she said. “We’re not no different than y’all f–king dysfunctional a– relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public. And I’m more retarded.”