Beyoncé, KimYe, others congratulate Nicki Minaj on the birth of her son (photo)
Nicki Minaj finally reveals the gender of her newborn weeks after giving birth to the infant on Sept. 30, 2020.
The “Moment 4 Life” rapper, whose government name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, 37, revealed to her 123 million Instagram followers the real gender of her baby after multiple blogs and outlets reported that she had delivered a girl.
Minaj, who is married to childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty and is now living in Los Angeles, said on Thursday that they had a baby boy.
Moreover, she revealed the handwritten notes sent to her from several A-list celebrity pals, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.
“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” Minaj penned on Instagram. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love… My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”
This represents a happy conclusion to a years-long quest for the Pink Barbz. She told her many fans that she would retire from the rap game in order to have a family. Eventually, Minaj returned to the industry and reunited with her childhood friend, Petty.