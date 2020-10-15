John Legend dedicates emotional performance to wife Chrissy Teigen (video)

John Legend dedicated his performance of “Never Break” to his wife Chrissy Teigen at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

The Grammy-winning star was visibly emotional during his performance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where he appeared two weeks after the couple announced they’d lost their baby.

During his performance, Legend — who has been married to Teigen since 2013 — sang: “We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break.

“As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain.”

Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the awards bash, subsequently told John that she was sending “all my love to you and Chrissy.”

The 38-year-old singer — who has starred alongside John on “The Voice” — said: “I want to take a moment to talk about a friend who inspires me on the daily.

“Not only as a musician, a songwriter but as a human. John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about them because he and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows.

“Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night.”

The organizers of the Billboard Music Awards also expressed their support for the star on social media.

A message on the event’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts read: “Our love for @johnlegend will Never Break. [love heart emoji]”

Teigen announced she’d lost her baby via an emotional Instagram post.

The 34-year-old model — who has a daughter, Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2, with her husband — wrote: “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Flip the page to watch Legend’s emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards.