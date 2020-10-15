Leslie Jones adds game show host to growing résumé with ‘Supermarket Sweep’

Comedienne and actress Leslie Jones is adding game show host and executive producer to her already impressive résumé.

This fall, Jones heads to ABC network as host and executive producer of the game show “Supermarket Sweep.” Originally airing on ABC from 1965 to 1967, the 2020 reboot of the hit show puts Jones firmly in the driver’s seat as contestants vie for $100,000.

No stranger to network television, Jones appeared on “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2019, where she earned three primetime Emmy nominations. She ultimately left the long-running show last year in pursuit of new opportunities in front of and behind the camera. In addition to her time on TV, Jones continues to establish herself on the big screen with starring roles in Ghostbusters, Top 5 and the upcoming Coming 2 America sequel. Stepping into her new role, Jones will not only keep the contestants on task but also put her finely tuned comedic skills to use.

Speaking to rolling out, Jones says crowd work is her lane, and no matter what, whoever is opposite from her will feel safe.

“That’s one thing that I like to accomplish when I’m doing crowd work,” she explained. “When I’m doing crowd work and talking to a person, I have already met their eyes and let them know, ‘Hey, this will be OK. This will end up OK, and it’s gonna be funny as hell. You’re going even to get to laugh at yourself. I am going to take care of you if you want to be a jerk. We can go that way too much, but it’s still gonna be OK, sir. You are safe with me.’ ”

Similar to the original show, the 2020 “Supermarket Sweep” will pit three teams against each other. Contestants will answer questions related to items found in a grocery store. The more successful they are, the more time is added to their clock. Ultimately, the final team will compete for a chance to win $100,000.

“Supermarket Sweep” premieres Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Check out a teaser of the show below.