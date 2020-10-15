Oprah, Beyoncé, Rihanna on ‘Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women

As Forbes compiled its sixth annual list of America’s richest self-made women, several Black women in entertainment and athletics made the cut.

Of course, Oprah Winfrey made it, coming in at No. 9 on the list of richest women. But a new entry is singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, who rocketed up to No. 33 on the list, according to Forbes.

In fact, Rihanna has made the vast majority of her wealth outside of music. The 32-year-old Barbadian beauty has accumulated her $600 million fortune through, well, the beauty industry. She was able to capitalize financially by filling the cavernous void that women of color have felt for decades.

Bad Gal RiRi’s cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with luxury goods group LVMH, has skyrocketed in the past year or so because Black women and other racial minorities finally have a brand that caters to their makeup needs.

“We have this amazing emotional connection with customers who’ve never been able to find their shade of foundation before,” Robyn Rihanna Fenty told Vogue recently. She also owns Savage X Fenty lingerie line with TechStyle Fashion Group. “Seeing women crying at the [makeup] counter — it’s crazy to even think about.”

Tennis superstar Serena Williams, 39, recently decried the lack of respect she believes she receives in her sport. But there is no denying her near-record 23 Grand Slam titles or her wealth status, which is north of $200 million.

Below is a partial list of America’s richest Black women and some of their contemporaries, according to Forbes.