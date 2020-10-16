HBCU Elite 100 provides college opportunities to high school basketball players

On Oct. 24 at the International Sports Arena, Stone Mountain, GA, some of the best athletes will get an opportunity to showcase their skills with the hopes of furthering their education. The HBCU Elite 100 Showcase is a camp that provides 100 male basketball players in high school (juniors, seniors and recent postgraduates) with a structured basketball learning experience. The camp emphasizes fundamental skill development and recruiting exposure to student-athletes who aspire to play college basketball at Division I, II, JUCO, NAIA and HBCUs. The program will activate in major U.S. markets to include Atlanta, NYC, Dallas, Indiana and the Carolinas. During a recent interview with rolling out, Jah Rawlings, founder of summer basketball league AEBL and director at HBCU Elite 100 Prospect Camp, shared his thoughts on the importance of the league.

Why is the HBCU Elite 100 Prospect Camp important?

HBCU Elite 100 camp is important because we’re disrupting the norm and leveraging our platform and resources to strengthen the bridge between student-athletes and HBCU programs while giving them exceptional skill development, education, mentorship and exposure to obtain a college scholarship.

Some athletes get overlooked in high school, how does this camp help with exposure?

The camp is built to give the talented player who may be overlooked due to not playing at a powerhouse high school or AAU grassroots program. The camp also provides the attendees with in-game live streaming through our partner SUVtv. Due to some coaches not being able to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is another unique way for players to gain exposure through live-streaming at the camp.

How do student-athletes benefit academically by attending an HBCU?

Student-athletes who attend HBCUs gain a better education and knowledge on who they are, where they come from, and the true history of their culture and people. I also believe there’s more synergy around leadership and mentorship for the student-athletes to strive for success on and off the playing field because of the people educating them having their best interest in mind.

With the fight for social justice, do you think that more elite athletes will attend HBCUs?

Totally. We are seeing the shift of disruption happening right in front of our eyes. Where high level ranked athletes are choosing HBCUs over the Power Five conferences or PWI programs. Top prospect Makur Maker (Howard University), Sharone Wright left Wake Forest to attend Morgan State, and Cam Mack left Nebraska to attend Prairie View A&M University. If top prospect Mikey Williams truly decides to attend an HBCU, we’re going to see a lot of the next generations’ top talent choose HBCU programs.

What will be the overall impact of this camp?

The overall impact will be to shed a more positive light on HBCUs and continue to be a voice, a platform, and a resource to more and more student-athletes to gain access and exposure to obtain an athletic scholarship to HBCU Programs.