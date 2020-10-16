Real Estate Boss Donna Dillard Talks Home Buying for Metro-Atlanta

There’s a real estate boss in Metro-Atlanta and her name is Donna Dillard, Owner and Lead Agent of Red Ribbon Homes, LLC. A well respected and noted Realtor, Donna finds joy in fighting for her clients and considers her job a calling.

Donna Dillard had an “almost indescribable” feeling when she purchased her first home. Wanting to share that feeling with others, Donna is known as one of the most fierce agents in Georgia. “Seeing the smiles, the tears and the joy of handing over the keys to a family on their journey to creating generational wealth through homeownership is what keeps me going”, said Donna. Red Ribbon Homes, LLC specializes in home purchases, resale, new construction, multi-family units, and fix & flips.

How does Red Ribbon Homes stand out?

I don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to the home buying and selling process. My client intake policy sets me apart from a lot of real estate agents. My team and I work together to create an individualized home buying plan for each client. Whether you are credit challenged, a first-time home buyer, or scaling up to a million-dollar property, we customize every buyer and seller consultation to fit our client’s needs.

What do you say to clients who are concerned about a potential market crash?

The truth is, it’s a great time to buy. Interest rates are at an all-time low making homeownership more affordable than ever. Additionally, there is not enough inventory presently to crash the market.

What is your ultimate professional goal?

My ultimate goal is to help close the wealth disparity gap by educating my clients on the importance of using homeownership as a tool for financial freedom and developing reasonably priced homes throughout the Southern region. I often tell my clients, don’t just look for the prettiest house, but look for the house that will bring you the most equity in 5-7 years. You can then use your first home as a rental property or sell it and take the equity to invest in other money-making ventures, such as stocks or fix & flips.

What do you want the world to know about you?

I am a conscientious Realtor who exudes credibility, commitment, and determination. My passion for real estate is apparent through my excellent communication and fierce negotiation skills. My professional yet personable demeanor puts my clients at ease, knowing that they always come first. I pride myself on my unparalleled service and attention to detail. My focus has always been to establish long-standing client relationships based on commitment and results. I’m proud to be the Realtor of choice for those who want a great experience buying or selling a home. My “client-first” approach means that you’ll be working with a professional who listens to you, provides expert advice, and works hard on your behalf. Treating clients like family is both a guiding principle and way of life for me.