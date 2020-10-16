Tyler Perry joins $500k campaign to mobilize the Black vote in Florida

Tyler Perry has never been shy about his desire to build up the Black community. The movie mogul recently joined an initiative that will target 25 counties and 250k Black residents in Florida in an effort to mobilize the Black vote in the republican dominant state, according to TMZ.

Equal Ground Education is the nonpartisan group, comprised solely of Black leaders, that will oversee the initiative called, “Park & Praise.” The concept is based on a series of events that will encourage voters to drop off mail-in ballots as church leaders and musical acts provide entertainment.

Perry’s lending a helping hand with his own funds and a support group that has been recognized for its desire to bring “Souls to the Polls.” The goal therein is to improve Black voter engagement and turnout in Florida, while Equal Ground wants to fix the state’s long-embattled history of voter disenfranchisement and also do its part to help build Black political power.

The non-profit’s founder, Jasmine Burney-Clark, explained, “Our work to provide robust voter education and ensure that accurate information reaches our communities is the highest priority and is exactly what this partnership with Tyler Perry is going to do.”