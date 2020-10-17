Nevaeh Jolie creates futuristic vibes with new brand of hip-hop-infused R&B

Upon first listen it is impossible to ignore the fact that Nevaeh Jolie is special. Her artistry and performance are that of a seasoned professional. Her youthful spirit and energy are illuminating. She has infused her life experience and influence into her music and created a merger of genres that embrace the past and speak to the present. The anticipation for her 2021 release is high. Rolling out spoke to Nevaeh about her style her influences and her passion for writing.

How would you describe your style?

I pull a lot from a whole bunch of different genres with R&B as the core. I grew up listening to a lot of great music. My mom has a really great ear. We listened to Sade, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill, you know the greats. I would listen to that and then, on the other hand, I was listening to heavy metal like Portishead, Evanescence and things like that.

Is writing or performing your passion?

My one true passion is writing. I started off writing when I was 8-years-old, So I carried around my little song journal at the private school I went to. There were only 11 people in grades kindergarten through five. So we had to stage in the back, and I forced everybody to listen to me sing. I always had a passion for writing over everything. It’s how I express myself. I love to write. I just want to be an overall artist at the end of the day,

Who are the top three artists that inspire you?

Well, my top 3 are Gwen Stephani, Aaliyah and Pink. I see them as strong women and they’ve inspired me to be how I am today.

I heard the joint with A Boogie with the Hoodie. Tell me about “Screwed Up” and who produced it.

Kizzo produced most of my project. We just came together and wanted to pay homage to the greats. We really wanted to do something different with R&B right now, put our own flavor and our own taste on these great records.

Was it a deliberate choice to create this hybrid of genres that is so evident in your music?

My main goal is just to combine so many genres and take R&B to the next level for real. We want to keep it consistent with the deep base with a low key vibe that makes you make the stank face while you listen to it. I like that. I want you to feel it. I want people to feel nostalgia, but be in the future.

You mentioned that writing was your first love. What else do you plan to do with it besides writing music?

I want to be a screenwriter and director. I want to be like Quentin Tarantino. I get my two feet real strong and real set in my music, I’m definitely gonna put my all into movies.

Watch Nevaeh Jolie’s video for “Screwed Up” ft A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie below.