T.I. comes to Ice Cube’s defense (video)

Rap impresario T.I. addressed the cancel culture that threatened to revoke Ice Cube’s “Black card” after he was accused of trying to work with the current presidential administration.

The “King of the South” paid a virtual visit to the Power 106 FM in Los Angeles where he defended Cube, born O’Shea Jackson, 51, who he feels was manipulated.

“Some of [us] come willingly. And some of us get close enough to the flames to catch on fire,” T.I. explained to Power 106.

“You have to give Cube the benefit of his reputation. If we ain’t never known [sic] or seen or caught Cube on no bulls—, doing no tap dancing and bending over backwards [sic] for no White supremacist[s], why you think he gon [sic] start right now 35, 40 years in? Why?”

Cube, 51, was the object of intense backlash this past week when the White House thanked Cube for working with the current administration’s “Platinum Plan” to financially uplift the Black community. Lost in the cacophony of outrage is the fact that Cube took his bipartisan initiative to the Democratic Party as well.

“You’ve got to give him the credit of his credibility,” T.I. said, “And if you ain’t never known him to be on bulls— before, why you gon just automatically put him in the mix of some bulls— now?”

When T.I., 40, was asked about Blacks working with the “dark side,” the Grand Hustle boss said “every side is the dark side for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

