50 Cent slammed for saying he would vote for Trump

50 Cent could be another Black celebrity who sides with the current president.

On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 50 Cent apparently was watching a news station when he shared a photo on social media of Joe Biden’s reported tax rate on the rich.

The image claimed that Biden’s proposed tax rates on the rich would be “62 percent in California; 60 percent in New Jersey; 58 percent in New York State; and 62 percent in New York City.”

For the record, Biden said that he would not raise taxes on any person making less than $400,000, meaning it would only apply to the top 1 percent in the United States.

“What the f— (Vote for Trump), I’m out,” 50 Cent wrote. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people. 62 percent are you out of ya f—ing mind.”

It’s a sharp contrast to 50 Cent’s stance on the current administration. As the pandemic continued to spread across the nation, the rapper took aim at the current president, tweeting, “You wanted a reality show host as president, well now you’re on ‘Survivor.’ ”

If 50 Cent, who often trolls the internet and social media, is sincere, his feelings would run counter to the objections that many in the Black community have about r the current president’s policies and disregard for minorities.

View reactions below:

#PowerGhost….and the pimping continues. 50 Cent supports Trump (the man that doesn't give a crap about most of you) because it's better for his pocket. But he want all of you to keep supporting him. C how that works? — eric (@ehaggrd) October 19, 2020

Why is it breaking news who 50 Cent endorses? Is he really in a position to sway the Black vote? Every time a Black celebrity sides with Trump people act like it means something. All it means is they are fools. — Alex🎙🎧🎥📝 (@AlexHolling) October 19, 2020

50 cent sold himself to the white men and became a puppet , Trump attacks the BLM movement in every way possible , and tells white racist terrorist to “stand by” #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DY7u1sxZuP — anon (@10101anon1) October 19, 2020