Jennifer Lopez blasted for saying she’s a ‘Black girl from the Bronx’ in song

By Terry Shropshire | October 19, 2020 |

Jennifer Lopez performing at the Super Bowl (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Members of the Black community are looking at Jennifer Lopez sideways after the Latina singer calls herself a “Black girl from the Bronx” on her newest collaborative single.

J-Lo, 51, provided vocals on Colombian singer Maluma’s single “Lonely.” According to Hollywood Unlocked and The Source, the single was sung in Spanish, with J-Lo belting out the words, “Siempre serás tu negrita del Bronx.” Translation: “I’ll always be your Black girl from the Bronx.”

It didn’t take long for the lyrics to make the revolution through the blogosphere and cyberspace before social media came with some pushback.

Remember, J-Lo faced backlash back in 2001 for her track “I’m Real” with rapper Ja Rule. Many got upset because the former “In Living Color” dancer used the N-word in the song: “Now people screaming what the deal with you and so-and-so? I tell ’em n—– mind their biz but they don’t hear me though,” she sang at the turn of the millennium.

Lopez was called a “culture vulture” in February 2020 when she displayed a T-shirt that read “Bronx Girl Magic.” Some Blacks complain that J-Lo deliberately identifies with or appropriates Black culture when it’s convenient.

Lopez’s latest controversial lyrics from the song “Lonely” is creating some static on social media. Read a sampling below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



