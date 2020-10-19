Kanye West ‘praying’ for Issa Rae after ‘Saturday Night Life’ sketch (video)

Kanye West is “praying” for Issa Rae after she poked fun at him on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “All Day” rapper — who is running for president under the Birthday Party — was left unimpressed when he was made the punchline of a sketch between the show’s guest host and series regular Kenan Thompson.

For the skit, “Your Voice Chicago,” the “Insecure” star played a lawyer representing the NAACP who was appearing on a morning talk show, anchored by Thompson.

In reference to her 2017 Emmy Awards interview when Rae said she was “rooting for everybody Black,” the actress said in character that she’d be “voting for everybody Black” at the upcoming presidential election.

She added: “For too long, our people’s voices have not been heard. It’s our duty to stand together and take our power back.”

Toward the end of the sketch, Thompson’s character said: “When we come back, we’ll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West.”

Rae’s character interrupted and said: “Kanye? F him!”

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Kanye accused the show of using “Black people to hold other Black people back” and promised to pray for the guest host.

He tweeted: “Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family.

“I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

He accompanied his tweet with a screenshot of Issa Rae’s Google search results, in Spanish.

The 43-year-old rap star declared his presidential campaign on July 4, but he has only qualified to be on the ballot in 12 states.

He has instead encouraged voters to write in his name on ballots where it does not already appear.

In case you missed it, flip the page to check out the “Saturday Night Live” sketch that had Kanye all riled up and praying.