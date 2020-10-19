Larenz Tate stars in prickly comedy, ‘Business Ethics’

Written by Richard Wernham and directed by Nick Wernham, Business Ethics follows the story of Zachery Cranston (Larenz Tate), an ambitious and unethical financial tycoon who will stop at nothing to climb the ladder of success. Fresh out of business school, Cranston seems to have all necessities to succeed in the finance world. But Cranston’s ambition, to a fault, finds him lured in by a dramatic new idea for a fund that may not be so legal. Check out the trailer.