Three 6 Mafia rapper who lost his daughter to violence goes off on Tory Lanez

Rapper Crunchy Black of Three Six Mafia has no love for Tory Lanez. Crunchy recently let his feelings be known about Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an interview with VladTV.

“I don’t give a f— about Tory Lanez,” the Memphis-based rapper said. “Tory Lanez ain’t s—. I [rock] with Megan Thee Stallion all the way. I ain’t no sucker, I don’t [care] who got his back. I [rock] with Megan Thee Stallion, that’s my girl. I’m rolling with her. If he’s been charged, way to go, sucker.”

Crunchy went on to say that men who abuse women in any way are cowards and should be dealt with accordingly. He also claimed that he would have someone inside the prison to abuse the Canadian-born artist if he’s convicted and given prison time.

“Only a sucker would shoot a girl,” Crunchy said. “A real [man] would try to get some money. He needs to be locked up. I don’t know what the rest of these [rappers] are saying because they’re scared to say what I’m saying.”

Crunchy and his family had to deal with the effects of gun violence after his daughter, Ashley Carter, 26, and another man, Waquel Richardson, were killed at a Fairview Inn and Suites in Memphis on Aug. 28, 2020. Lamont Murray, 31, was charged with first-degree murder.

“When that happened, I just shut down for a minute,” Crunchy said about his daughter’s death. “And actually, I was really ready to be doing something that I don’t need to be doing. But my organization told me that everything is cool, so it is what it is.”

On Thursday evening, Aug. 20, Megan Thee Stallion shared on Instagram Live who shot her in the foot on June 12.

“You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—,” she said, referring to Lanez. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Megan revealed that she initially decided to remain quiet because she felt police officers possibly could have shot and killed her or Lanez.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said.

Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, Lanez could be sentenced to 22 years in prison.