Aisha Tyler stars in the new holiday comedy Friendsgiving. For those unfamiliar with “Friendsgiving” is, it’s the annual get-together for people who’d rather spend Turkey Day with their friends. Speaking to rolling out, alongside co-star Malin Akerman and director Nicol Paone, Tyler shares some of her memories of Thanksgiving and other holidays spent with family and friends. Friendsgiving, which also stars Wanda Sykes and Deon Cole, will be released in theaters and available on-demand on Fandango this Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Aisha Tyler goes for laughs in holiday comedy, ‘Friendsgiving’

October 20, 2020

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.