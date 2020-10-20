 Skip to content

Bill Cosby smiles in messy new mugshot by PA Department of Corrections (photo)

October 20, 2020

Bill Cosby mugshot. (Photo: Montgomery County [Pa. ] Correctional Facility)

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections ignited Twitter turmoil when it published a newer and messier mugshot of disgraced comedy legend Bill Cosby on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020,

Officials at the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, told TMZ that all inmates get new mugshots when their appearances change and Cosby was due for a new one.

The creator of “The Cosby Show” and “Fat Albert” took this latest one on Sept. 4, 2020, though it is just now ricocheting through cyberspace like a racquetball and creating uproar and mocking memes.

In the mugshot taken in September 2018, Cosby looked downcast and forlorn, but was meticulously groomed and had more salt-and-pepper in his hair. In the one taken last month, Cosby looks disheveled and unkempt with shocks of untamed white hair sticking out on his right side. His hairline also appears to be receding.

Cosby is reportedly scheduled to come up for parole in the near future. However, it remains to be seen how his resolute lack of contrition may play in Cosby possibly regaining his freedom soon.

