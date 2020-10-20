Breonna Taylor juror: prosecutor never gave option to indict cops on homicide

Now the country knows why the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case never indicted any of the officers on homicide charges: Simply, they were never given the option to do so.

The grand juror delivered the shocking news not long after Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell issued a 10-page ruling on a motion giving the anonymous juror the right to speak publicly about the case. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had filed motions seeking to prevent the juror from speaking. Cameron investigated the case and presented the evidence to the grand jury.

“The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Brett Hankison. The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws,” the grand juror said in a statement obtained by USA Today.

“Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.”

Cameron desperately fought to keep all aspects of the grand jury proceeding secret, claiming that releasing the privileged information would “destroy the principle of secrecy that serves as the foundation of the grand jury system,” USA Today reports.

But O’Connell rejected Cameron’s argument.

Besides, O’Connell said, Cameron had already spoken in “multiple public statements and characterizations about the grand jury and the resulting indictment” of former Louisville cop Brett Hankison.