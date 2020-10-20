Dr. Dre’s wife accuses him of ‘abusive control’ and ‘repeated marital misconduct’

It now appears to be an all-out war between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young.

One week after Dr. Dre’s camp accused his estranged wife of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from their business account, Young filed papers accusing the music mogul and entrepreneur of “abusive coercive control” and “rampant and repeated marital misconduct.”

In a 121-page filing that was delivered to a Los Angeles County court, Daily Mail reports that Young wants Dr. Dre, aka Andre Young, to hand over the disputed prenuptial agreement. She claims he tore it up two years into their marriage, rendering it null and void.

Young also says Dre has been engaging in unscrupulous behavior in order to figuratively “beat her into submission.” He is attempting to accomplish that, she claims, by leaking sensitive information to “friendly media outlets” in order to portray her as a rapacious, money-grubbing parasite.

Dre “has pursued one goal: to perpetuate his abusive coercive control over Nicole, trying to beat her into submission so that she surrenders to an unfair and uninformed resolution of this case,” the document states, according to Daily Mail. “Andre’s conduct to date has been entirely consistent with an intentionally uncooperative and bullying litigant, seeking to overpower what he perceives to be a weaker ‘opponent’ – in other words, treating Nicole just the same way he did during their marriage.”

In short, Young believes she is owed a handsome sum because she was there long before Dre amassed a billion-dollar fortune and lasted through 24 years of marriage.