Isaac Hayes III has a message about 2020 election and Ice Cube

Ice Cube has caught backlash since it was revealed that he helped the Republican presidential campaign with its so-called “Platinum Plan.”

On Oct. 14, 2020, Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the president’s reelection campaign, announced that the rapper helped with the Platinum Plan, a $500 billion package proposed by Republicans to help the Black community.

Isaac Hayes III has been vocal about Ice Cube and the 2020 election on social media. During a recent interview on rolling out‘s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Hayes shared his views about Ice Cube’s decision and the importance of voting for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket.

What were your thoughts when you discovered that Ice Cube worked with the Trump campaign?

I was disappointed that Ice Cube would have a conversation with the Trump campaign. I’m not opposed to anyone trying to bring about change. The thing that concerns me is the timing and who you are talking to. The result was that the Trump campaign used Ice Cube to reach out to Black men. It’s not the move at the right time.

What are your thoughts about the “Platinum Plan”?

It’s a two-page PDF. The $500 billion is a hope to get $500 billion for federal contracts. That doesn’t give $500 billion to Black people. Now he [Ice Cube] attached himself to a campaign [that] has left him out to dry. He’s now on the defensive. Snoop Dogg and I spoke, and he expressed why there is a concern with the Biden campaign. I had to push back and let him understand that we’re trying to get this racist demigod out of office. I know people who have stood in line for 11 hours to vote.

