Kelly Rowland enjoying ‘every moment’ of pregnancy (video)

Kelly Rowland is enjoying “every moment” of her pregnancy.

The former Destiny’s Child star — who already has five-year-old son Titan Jewell with her husband Tim Weatherspoon — is already six months into expecting her second child and she can’t believe how “fast” the time has passed.

Sharing a video of herself in a bikini and sun hat, she wrote on Instagram: “6 MONTHS ALREADY!! … This time passed SO FAST!!! …”I’m enjoying every moment! … #2021 … #babymoon”

Rowland previously admitted the couple decided to “see what happens” during the coronavirus pandemic before she fell pregnant.

She said: “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens’ … But you want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot.”

Rowland also opened up about raising two black children during such a volatile time in the U.S.

Commenting on the death of George Floyd, she said: “I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the show, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.”

Titan will be delighted with Rowland’s pregnancy after the youngster told his mother last year that he really wanted to have a baby brother.

Speaking last year, she revealed: “Oh my gosh, my son keeps asking me for a sibling. But it’s just not [the] right timing … He’s like, ‘We’re going to have a brother, Mom.’

“I said, ‘Well, he won’t be my brother — he’ll be my son — [and] what if it’s a girl?’ [And he said] ‘No, it’s not a girl, it’s a brother.'”