Kim Kardashian West settles lawsuit with ex-bodyguard

Kim Kardashian West has settled the $6.1 million lawsuit she filed against her former bodyguard after being robbed at gunpoint.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had taken legal action against Pascal Duvier and his companies, Protect Security and Balali Investments Inc., for negligence and had sought the same amount in damages that insurers paid out to her to cover the cost that was stolen from her in a terrifying ordeal in Paris, France, in Oct. 2016.

Two years after the case was filed, a settlement agreement was reached before it went to trial.

Court documents obtained by The Sun read: “Plaintiff’s Counsel informs the court that the parties have come to a settlement agreement and are waiting on the defendant’s signature to proceed further.”

The former bodyguard had then signed a dismissal notice, which was seen by a Los Angeles judge.

Kim had been left alone at her hotel in France while Pascal accompanied her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to a nightclub.

A month after the incident, the brunette beauty and her husband Kanye West fired Pascal and other members of their security team.

In 2018, Kim’s insurance company, AIG, claimed in the lawsuit that the bodyguard had also failed to report multiple security breaches at the hotel, including a broken intercom and a lock missing from a courtyard gate.

Documents said: “As a result of defendants’ failure to address and correct the various security breaches in the hotel and leaving the insured in her hotel room alone, upon information and belief, the masked men were able to enter the hotel and rob the insured of her personal property.”