Chelsea Handler offers to pay 50 Cent’s taxes to not vote Republican

50 Cent continues to face backlash after tweeting his support for the current president. On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 50 Cent apparently was watching a news station when he shared a photo on social media of Joe Biden’s reported tax rate on the rich.

The image claimed that Biden’s proposed tax rates on the rich would be “62 percent in California; 60 percent in New Jersey; 58 percent in New York State; and 62 percent in New York City.”

“What the f— (Vote for Trump), I’m out,” 50 Cent wrote. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people. 62 percent are you out of ya f—— mind.”

For the record, Biden said that he would not raise taxes on any person making less than $400,000, meaning it would only apply to the top one percent in the United States population.

Even his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler, has weighed in on the discussion.

On Oct. 21, Handler tweeted to 50 Cent, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” while responding to his decision to support the current administration.

50 Cent responded by saying, “Oh my God this is affecting my love life now. I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

On Oct. 22, Handler offered to pay 50 Cent’s taxes for him to not vote Republican. “I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!” wrote Handler. “Black lives matter. That’s you! Remember?”

Some have called for the people to boycott 50 Cent’s “Power” and music, but he has yet to share if he’ll change his mind or vote.