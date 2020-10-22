Nicki Minaj gives fans a glimpse of newborn (photo)

You know fans are clamoring for the first glimpse of the miracle that Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty brought into the world.

Minaj, 37, did not disappoint her 123 million followers. Well, sort of.

The Pink Barbz gave her fans a teaser of her tiny tyke who was born nearly a month ago on Sept. 30, 2020, after announcing her pregnancy back in July.

As most fans know by now, Minaj is very deliberate and strategic with her personal and professional lives. She didn’t announce that she vacated her New York City digs until she and Petty had already moved into their Los Angeles-area home. And the “Moment 4 Life” rapper didn’t alert her fans that she and Petty were a legalized couple until after they had gotten married on Oct. 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills.

To boot, this latest post comes months after Nicki created headlines in May for seemingly hinting to fans on Twitter that she might be expecting a child.

“Lmao,” Minaj tweeted at the time. “No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

We can already assume that Onika Maraj is constructing a special plan to unveil the rest of her son to the world.