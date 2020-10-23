Eric Crawford explains why art should impact and inspire

Eric Crawford is an artist with many talents. As a videographer, his eye for artistry is keen and sharp. As a recording artist, he uses this same keen eye to paint pictures with his words. His music is intentional, and he is focused on inspiring through his artistry.

Rolling out spoke with Crawford about his music and his latest video “The Finest.”

When did you know that music was something you wanted to do?

I knew I wanted to create music when writing records became therapy to me back in 2013 while I was in college. I knew that I wanted to pursue music as a career and [add] it to my array of talents.

What message do you hope to deliver with your latest song, “The Finest.”

The song “The Finest” refers to the finer things in life. Even though the video makes it seem like the song is a love story, it’s really not. It’s really about wanting a better lifestyle for my people and myself.

What are you looking to accomplish as an artist?

I just want to inspire and impact as many people as I can with my art. Sometimes I want people to just feel and think about the circumstances of the subject matter. Other times I want my music to make people want to get up and feel motivated.

What do you feel is the responsibility of an artist?

The responsibility of an artist is to bring people into your world so they can learn from you. Artists reflect the times that we are living in. Artists are major players in documenting our history.

How has this pandemic affected your creativity?

My creativity has been at an all-time high during this pandemic, partly because you realize that life is precious and you have to take advantage of the times and seize the moment.

Watch Eric Crawford’s video for “The Finest” below.