 Skip to content

Actress Lovie Simone is among one of the rising young stars in the next generation of Hollywood talent. With appearances in the TV drama series “Greenleaf” and the film Selah and the Spades, she is adding new life and depth to each subsequent role. In her next outing, The Craft: Legacy, Simone steps into the role of Tabby in Sony’s 2020 continuation of the classic 1996 supernatural teen thriller The Craft. Speaking to rolling out, Simone offers details about the new film as well as her five-year Hollywood plan. The Craft: Legacy premieres on-demand on Fandango on Oct. 28, 2020.

Lovie Simone brings life and depth to ‘The Craft’ sequel

October 23, 2020

Pimento Jamaican Rum Bar grand reopening and renovation after COVID

Molson Coors discusses a new ‘Approach to Innovation’ at RIDE Con 2020

Ayisha Issa stars as a Black doctor in NBC’s newest medical drama ‘Transplant’

Master P honored by Romeo before receiving Star Studio’s Legacy Titan Award

Young Dolph

Young Dolph reveals how incident of racial profiling inspired ‘The Land’

Unbelievable: Chico the parrot gives Beyoncé a run for her money

Brandy talks about love, Black Lives Matter, and 1st album release in 8 years

Breaking Down Bars: Jidenna shares the power of Africa on ‘Black Magic Hour’

Breaking Down Bars: Kane Brown inspires US troops with ‘Homesick’

A Seat at the Table – LIVE TONIGHT

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.