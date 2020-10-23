Lovie Simone brings life and depth to ‘The Craft’ sequel

Actress Lovie Simone is among one of the rising young stars in the next generation of Hollywood talent. With appearances in the TV drama series “Greenleaf” and the film Selah and the Spades, she is adding new life and depth to each subsequent role. In her next outing, The Craft: Legacy, Simone steps into the role of Tabby in Sony’s 2020 continuation of the classic 1996 supernatural teen thriller The Craft. Speaking to rolling out, Simone offers details about the new film as well as her five-year Hollywood plan. The Craft: Legacy premieres on-demand on Fandango on Oct. 28, 2020.