 Skip to content

“Black-ish” continues to be a force in television ratings and conversation-starting. Returning for its seventh season on ABC this week, the Johnson family continues to evolve. Speaking to rolling out, Anthony Johnson (Dre) and Marcus Scribner (Dre Jr.) weigh in on the upcoming season. Additionally, art will continue to imitate life as the upcoming election is the subject of several storylines.

“Black-ish” airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner deepen bond in 7th season of ‘Black-ish’

October 25, 2020

Pimento Jamaican Rum Bar grand reopening and renovation after COVID

Molson Coors discusses a new ‘Approach to Innovation’ at RIDE Con 2020

Ayisha Issa stars as a Black doctor in NBC’s newest medical drama ‘Transplant’

Master P honored by Romeo before receiving Star Studio’s Legacy Titan Award

Young Dolph

Young Dolph reveals how incident of racial profiling inspired ‘The Land’

Unbelievable: Chico the parrot gives Beyoncé a run for her money

Brandy talks about love, Black Lives Matter, and 1st album release in 8 years

Breaking Down Bars: Jidenna shares the power of Africa on ‘Black Magic Hour’

Breaking Down Bars: Kane Brown inspires US troops with ‘Homesick’

A Seat at the Table – LIVE TONIGHT

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.