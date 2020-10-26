Drake to drop long-awaited album, ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ in early 2021 (video)

Drake has confirmed he will release a new album in January.

The 34-year-old rapper made the announcement via a one-minute video, which featured nods to some of his previous records, including 2013 album Nothing Was the Same and his second studio album Take Care.

At the end of the clip, which is titled Certified Lover Boy — the name of his forthcoming record — it revealed: “January 2021.”

Drake admitted in August that he had a new record on the way when he teamed up with Lil Durk to drop the song “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” just three months after he released “Dark Lane Demo Tapes.”

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Scorpion, but back in December, he said he was “finishing up” his record.

While performing as a special guest to DaBaby at his home city’s REBEL nightclub, he congratulated the “Suge” hitmaker on his success and gave fans an update on the progress of his long-awaited record.

He said: “Look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations.

“You killin’ this s—.”

After embracing the hip-hop star, the “In My Feelings” hitmaker told the crowd: “I love you with all my heart.

“I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020.”

Certified Lover Boy will be Drake’s sixth studio album, following the likes of his debut “Thank Me Later,” which dropped in 2010, and 2016’s Views.