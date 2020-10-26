Irate Cardi B fires back at claims that rappers ‘devalue’ Birkin bags (video)

Cardi B is indignant that folks dared to erroneously suggest that she and other female rappers depreciate the value of upscale Hermès Birkin bags.

The 28-year-old “WAP” femcee took off on her Instagram live platform to elucidate to her 77 million followers that rappers do not sully grandiose brand items but rather the exact opposite.

“Actually, we add value,” Cardi defiantly retorted as she began her soliloquy with a touch of irritation in her voice.

“First thing first: I definitely could get a bag — actually I got four bags today from the Hermès store. I don’t want to brag but, it’s like, don’t even try it,” she continues as she gesticulated dramatically.

“Second of all…why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store? Y’all don’t do this to these White celebrities,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 28, observed.

For decades, hip-hop stars have been famous for exponentially raising the national profile of a wide variety of brands from Tommy Hilfiger to Cadillac Escalades to Adidas shoes and everything in between.

“So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us?” Cardi asked rhetorically. “Because, in hip-hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, that s— go up.”

“Hip-hop, we start trends,” the rapper said in her video, then rattled off receipts from her own experience of popularizing brands among urbanites.

The Grammy winner reminded fans about what happened when she came on the scene with “Bodak Yellow” in 2017. The media did stories on how Louboutin products flew off the shelves in greater numbers just because she mentioned them and rocked them. The same thing happened, Cardi said, for Balenciaga in songs like “I Like It.”

In short, Cardi concluded convincingly the music genre starts trends. Therefore, folks need to cease from asking Black and Hispanic women why they are stunting in upscale wares.

