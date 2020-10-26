Russell Wilson pens romantic birthday tribute to wife Ciara (photo)

NFL superstar Russell Wilson poured out his heart to his glamorous and beautiful wife Ciara on her 35th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

The 31-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback made hearts melt across the land as he heaped praise on his wife on his Instagram page.

“My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better,” the marquee NFL talent wrote about Ciara Princess Harris Wilson.

Wilson gave his wife an exciting birthday present Sunday night with a thrilling, back-and-forth game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though it ended in an overtime loss, 37-34.

But you can’t help but think that Ciara simply basked in her husband’s heartfelt words that 5 million of Wilson’s followers read:

“You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Babylove!”

It’s evident that they share a mutual love and admiration. Last month, Ciara praised her husband for going beyond the call of duty in the delivery room for the birth of their second child, Win, and her third offspring overall, calling Wilson “pretty darn awesome” for the “smooth, amazing” delivery.

“He was like everything in one. He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet,” Ciara told People magazine.

“So we got some memorable moments. He [did skin-to-skin] with him. It was just very intimate and really full of love, more than anything. So I’m grateful for that.”

Check out Wilson’s birthday message to his wife in part below and in full here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGxZqtjsKKs/