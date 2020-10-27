 Skip to content

For seven seasons, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown have grown up before our eyes as Diane and Jack, the youngest members of the Johnson family on the hit ABC comedy “Black-ish.” Today, young adulthood is fully within their sights. During an interview with rolling out, the accomplished young actors discuss how their personal growth and maturity are outpacing their TV personas as they tackle new projects off-screen. “Black-ish” airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET /8:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

‘Black-ish’ stars Marsai Martin and Miles Brown discuss growing up on, off TV

October 27, 2020

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.