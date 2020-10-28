Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent now supporting Joe Biden

50 Cent apparently was playing his role as a social media troll when he tweeted his support for the current president, according to his ex-girlfriend, comedienne Chelsea Handler, who shared the news Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, during an interview on “The View.”

During the interview, Handler revealed that she spoke with 50 Cent, and the rapper told her that he was joking around when he tweeted his support. Handler also said that 50 Cent has had a change of heart. “He is supporting Joe Biden, he made that very clear to me,” she said.

On Monday, Oct. 19, 50 Cent was likely watching a news station when he shared a photo on social media of Biden’s proposed tax rates on the rich.

The image claimed that Biden’s plan could mean that the wealthiest Americans could pay “62 percent in California; 60 percent in New Jersey; 58 percent in New York State; and 62 percent in New York City” in combined federal and state taxes.

“What the f— (Vote for Trump), I’m out,” 50 Cent wrote. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people. 62 percent are you out of ya f—— mind.”

For the record, Biden said that he would not raise taxes on any person making less than $400,000, meaning it would only apply to the top one percent in the United States population.

50 Cent caught backlash on social media, and some called for a boycott of the hit TV series “Power,” on which he serves as executive producer.

Handler also weighed in on the discussion.

On Oct. 21, Handler tweeted to 50 Cent, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” while responding to his decision to support the current administration.

50 Cent responded, “Oh my God this is affecting my love life now. I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

A day later, Handler offered to pay 50 Cent’s taxes for him to not vote Republican. “I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!” she wrote. “Black lives matter. That’s you! Remember?”

The two eventually would talk over the phone, and Handler shared on the “The View” that she would not be compensating 50 Cent monetarily because that’s illegal.

On Oct. 25, the rapper and TV executive tweeted, “A what, another spin. F— Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

50 Cent has yet to respond to Handler’s interview on “The View.”