Fans honor Kobe Bryant as Los Angeles wins 2nd sports title in October

Emotions ran high in Los Angeles as sports fans celebrating the city’s second championship in 16 days paused to remember the late Kobe Bryant.

The city was electric after Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers captured their first World Series title since 1988 after defeating the Tampa Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

The Dodgers took the seven-game series 4-2. That was the same margin of victory their crosstown counterparts, the Lakers, won by when the NBA squad vanquished the Miami Heat near Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 11.

As a horde of elated fans spilled into the streets in the City of Angels for a spontaneous mass celebration, many fans paused between blissful partying to commemorate the Black Mamba.

2 championships in 16 days. The Lakers, and now the Dodgers are 2020 champions🏆 💜💛 For Kobe. 💙🤍 🐍♾ pic.twitter.com/sqF14HpM6z — Brendan Duggan (@SidelineDuggs) October 28, 2020

Bryant, 41, and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna “Gigi” Bryant passed away on Jan. 26 when a helicopter carrying them and seven others crashed into the mountains in north suburban Los Angeles.

Many fans quickly discerned the interconnectivity between the Lakers, the Dodgers, the city and Bryant as this was an October outcome that, in fans’ minds, was meant to be.

Lakers won #17 and Dodgers won #7 this was for Kobe #24 pic.twitter.com/bcVsSpuwDb — LA 2020 CHAMPS (@CasualLakersFan) October 28, 2020

As one fan pointed out, Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, also joined the masses as she memorialized the moment with this poignant picture on her Instagram page.

Kobe’s daughter Natalia just posted this pic on IG. And I’m a mess all over again. 😭 pic.twitter.com/kYTkCinzDK — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) October 28, 2020

Did it for Kobe 🏆 pic.twitter.com/np3nO68uJ0 — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) October 28, 2020

Kobe in heaven watching people make A+B=24 posts pic.twitter.com/woHqrM2zPE — Jaidan (@jaidvn) October 28, 2020

Nobody can convince me that Kobe hasn’t been watching over this city. pic.twitter.com/A2u0StEy8Q — Ilan🌳 (@ILLINab3) October 28, 2020

The Lakers and Dodgers did it for Kobe! JOB FINISHED 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/o5ZSzOtgZM — Lakers UK (@lalakersuk) October 28, 2020

Kobe Chants in LA again !!! Twice in one month !! LA loves you @kobebryant !!!!! pic.twitter.com/t8z48KRwkb — Obsessed Lakers Fan (@AriesLakers) October 28, 2020