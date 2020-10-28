 Skip to content

Fans honor Kobe Bryant as Los Angeles wins 2nd sports title in October

By Terry Shropshire | October 28, 2020 |

(Photo by A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Emotions ran high in Los Angeles as sports fans celebrating the city’s second championship in 16 days paused to remember the late Kobe Bryant.

The city was electric after Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers captured their first World Series title since 1988 after defeating the Tampa Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

The Dodgers took the seven-game series 4-2. That was the same margin of victory their crosstown counterparts, the Lakers, won by when the NBA squad vanquished the Miami Heat near Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 11.

As a horde of elated fans spilled into the streets in the City of Angels for a spontaneous mass celebration, many fans paused between blissful partying to commemorate the Black Mamba.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna “Gigi” Bryant passed away on Jan. 26 when a helicopter carrying them and seven others crashed into the mountains in north suburban Los Angeles.

Many fans quickly discerned the interconnectivity between the Lakers, the Dodgers, the city and Bryant as this was an October outcome that, in fans’ minds, was meant to be.

As one fan pointed out, Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, also joined the masses as she memorialized the moment with this poignant picture on her Instagram page.

 

 

 

 

 



