LeToya Luckett shares 1st look at infant son Tysun (photos)

Letoya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker are showing off the first photos of their month-old infant, Tysun.

The singer and businessman welcomed the newest addition to their family on Sept. 14, 2020. Then, Luckett recited the particulars of his birth, which included a 4:03 a.m. arrival and weight of 9 pounds and 7 ounces. “Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father,” Luckett said at the time on Instagram.

The couple waited nearly 60 days to share photos of their miracle with their followers, captioning their Instagram photos simply “Tysun Wolf Walker.”

In the first photo that Luckett showed off for her 2 million IG followers, the tyke is looking up at his 39-year-old mother. He is outfitted with a white cap, and his lips are slightly parted.

Walker, also 39, then showed the tiny tot looking directly at the camera as if he’s aware of what’s going on.

Luckett and Walker were married in 2017 and brought their daughter, Gianna, into the world in January 2019.

Walker also has a daughter, Madison, from a previous relationship.