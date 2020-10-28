Engagement for Nelly on the horizon?

Nelly and Shantel Jackson are “working towards” an engagement.

The 45-year-old rapper has been dating Jackson, 36, for almost six years and says he can’t imagine his life without her in it.

In a video package for “Dancing With The Stars,” he gushed: “I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it. We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

Calling Jackson “the one,” Nelly added to “Entertainment Tonight”: “She’s great. She’s really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other.

“We have so much in common. She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it’s like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city.”

“She’s very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn’t accept anything but wanting to be better. And that’s what I love. That’s exactly what I love.”

When questioned on the possibility of an engagement, Nelly said: “We’re working towards it. When we know, I’ll tell you.”

Meanwhile, along with competing on “DWTS,” Nelly has released “Lil Bit” — from his upcoming EP The Heartland — in collaboration with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and he revealed his new music is “not a country album, but country influenced.”

He said: “It’s kind of messed up, because of COVID. I really wish the clubs were open and things were in a different manner and people could get out and have fun to this record. But regardless, you’ll be able to jam in your house.”