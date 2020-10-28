Shaq claims he never voted before because he did not ‘have time’

Shaquille O’Neal provided a bit of insight as to why he’s a first-time voter at the age of 48. O’Neal revealed why he hasn’t voted during an interview with USA TODAY Sports on Oct. 27.

“I don’t have any excuses, but I didn’t have time,” O’Neal said when asked about his lack of participation in terms of voting. “That’s a bad excuse. My mom was disappointed. Uncle Jerome was disappointed. But this year, I made time.”

On Oct. 9, O’Neal revealed the shocking fact about himself. During an episode of his show, “The Big Podcast,” O’Neal, 48, shared that he recently voted for the first time in his life.

“I’ve never voted before, America,” O’Neal said during the podcast. “But, now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and ya know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite. In other words America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good.”

It’s odd considering that O’Neal and former President Barack Obama were photographed together on multiple occasions. O’Neal also appeared as a guest at the Obamas’ Easter Egg Roll at the White House in 2016.

However, O’Neal recently teamed-up with Tiffany Haddish to host a virtual rally to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden.