Common clears up breakup rumors with Tiffany Haddish

Common spoke publicly for the first time since rumors swirled this week that the rapper and actress Tiffany Haddish had reportedly unfollowed one another, fueling furious breakup speculation.

When you pair the mutual unfollowing with Haddish’s venom-filled vituperation against her former boyfriends and husbands, then you can easily see why many fans deduced that something was amiss in the star couple’s relationship.

Haddish, 40, and Common, 48, must have gotten wind of social media conjecture as the Night School actress and “Glory” emcee got onto Instagram live on early Friday, according to Baller Alert.

Perhaps as a way to clarify things for their many fans, the two conversed about a young woman admitting she was crushing on the Just Wright and American Gangster actor.

Baller Alert says Haddish was playfully checking Common on making it known he was taken.

“She said she got a crush. You better tell her you spoken for,” Haddish said on IG live, according to the publication.

Common reportedly answered his girlfriend with: “I did. You see, I said, what’s up, girl. I had to let her get it out.”

Common also started following Haddish again, the publication reported. If true, then something caused Common to stop following his boo, but it appears that all is good now.