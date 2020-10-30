 Skip to content

Loretta Devine is known for portraying warm, comforting characters. But in the film Spell, she completely shakes her well-known moniker. Co-starring opposite Omari Hardwick as Eloise, a hoodoo practitioner, she delivers a spine chilling performance. In a recent interview with rolling out, Devine explains how she didn’t have to lean into anything new for this role. In fact, her previous roles had these qualities; just not as extreme.

Spell is now available on a variety of digital platforms | Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, DirecTV, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW, among others.

Loretta Devine unleashes her dark side as fear-inducing practitioner in ‘Spell’

October 30, 2020

