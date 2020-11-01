Lil Nas X claps back at 50 Cent for clowning his Nicki Minaj Halloween outfit

Celebrities like Beyoncé have made it a thing to dress up as their idols on Halloween. Queen Bey, for example, has floored her fans in the past with her impersonations of Janet Jackson and Toni Braxton on the annual holiday.

But when Lil Nas X paid homage to Nicki Minaj, 37, on Oct. 31, he got some pushback, especially from fellow rapper 50 Cent.

Nas, 21, who was born in Atlanta as Montero Lamar Hill, captioned the above Halloween outfit as “Nas Maraj” as a play on Minaj’s birth name, which is Onika Tanya Maraj.

Not long after the photo floated through cyberspace, America’s premiere troller got ahold of the image and threw shade at the “Old Town Road” rapper.

“What the f—, Nikki come get him !!! Lol,” 50 wrote on his Instagram Story.

Of course, in accordance with his normal behavior, Curtis Jackson did not stop there. The “Power” producer and prolific taunter used the occasion to also take a shot at his former G-Unit comrade Young Buck.

Lil Nas got a lot of love on Instagram for the Halloween outfit. But he did not appreciate 50’s assessment of his getup and had this retort.