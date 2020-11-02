Beyoncé rocks diamond and crystal thong for ‘British Vogue’ (photo)

Beyoncé delighted millions of fans when the Formation singer posed for several risque photos for British Vogue magazine.

The provocative outfits and poses include Queen Bey, 39, in an open-back coral gown that was custom made by Christopher John Rogers. Most eye-popping was the visible custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond and crystal thong that was provided by Agent Provocateur.

According to Page Six, Agent Provocateur’s bejeweled thongs typically retail for about $400 a pair.

Beyoncé’s informed British Vogue that her normally enviable fashion sense and focus intensified during the pandemic, which required an extended lockdown for most Americans.

Out of the ashes of the prolonged quarantine period during the spring and summer months came some metaphorical jewels, Bey said. Mrs. Shawn Carter created “Fashion Fridays” with her three children — Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — as a way to break up the monotony and counter the feelings of anxiety and cabin fever.

Bey told British Vogue that she’d have the kids dress up and stage photo shoots on a weekly basis to ratchet up the happy quotient in the household. This weekly routine helped inspire her latest Ivy Park collection, emphasizing bright, bold colors to “remind us to smile,” she said.