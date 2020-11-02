Offset calls out Cardi B for lying in her music (video)

Over the years, rappers have developed bad reputations for flagrantly embellishing or blatantly lying on their records. Well, Offset produced receipts that his wife has fibbed on one of her hit songs.

Offset, 28, put Cardi, 28, on full blast for performing menial domestic duties such as sweeping the floor, something she claims she never does.

In the record-breaking collaborative song “WAP” with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B boastfully spits the verse “I don’t cook, I don’t clean.”

However, as you can see from the above video, Offset couldn’t resist poking fun at Cardi for telling falsehoods on her tracks.

“Ah, haha!” He laughed as he poked his head in the bathroom as Cardi B, with her hair pinned up, draped in a long blue robe and wearing pink house shoes, was sweeping up the floor.

“You need to stop lying on your songs, man,” Offset began nagging his wife. “She be lying.”

“She cleaning. She got to clean,” he continued to taunt her as she works the broom to clean up the mess.

Cardi didn’t find Offset’s antics as amusing as he did, playfully telling him, “I’ma punch you in your head,” without breaking stride with her broom strokes.

“Lying to these folks, talking about you don’t be cleaning,” he said, to which Cardi B cackled in response.

It was a cute couple moment that contrasts with the drama that unfolded in October when Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. It appears they have reconciled enough to throw barbs at each other.