Taraji P. Henson to host 2020 American Music Awards

Taraji P. Henson will host the American Music Awards.

The “Empire” actress will host the event for the first time on Nov. 22, 2020, for ABC, having previously overseen the BET Soul Train Awards in 2009 and 2010 and the Black Girls Rock! Show in 2017 for the network.

The 50-year-old star said in a statement: “The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans.

“I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Henson is best known for her on-screen performances but made her singing debut in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow. She won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her tune “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” with Three Six Mafia.

The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch lead the nominations with eight each.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion is vying for five prizes and is the most nominated female artist of the year.

Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat have all earned four nominations each.

Dua Lipa will be performing at the show in Los Angeles, which sees the winners voted entirely by fans.

Henson is also set to host a show about mental health on Facebook Watch.

She will be the face of a brand new series titled “Peace of Mind with Taraji” and will present alongside Tracie Jade Jenkins, the executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation — which was set up by the Hidden Figures star to help end the stigma around mental health.

Henson — who named the foundation after her father — said: “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling.

“I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”