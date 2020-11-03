Rapper Lil Pump called ‘Lil Pimp’ by POTUS at rally (video)

Rapper Lil Pump, who drew the ire of urban Americans when he threw his support behind the current president, was called “Lil Pimp” by POTUS at his Michigan rally on the eve of the general election on Nov. 2, 2020.

Ironically, the president, 74, made the gaffe just after he showed his supporters a video montage of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s verbal missteps.

While introducing Lil Pump to his MAGA fans, the president called Lil Pump “one of the big superstars of the world” before fumbling over his name. He must have realized his mistake or was informed of his gaffe before naming the rapper correctly a few seconds later.

“Do you know who he is?” he asked the crowd during the awkward introduction. “Do you know how big he is?”

POTUS is using rapper Lil Pump, 20, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, as a way to make a last-minute appeal to Latino voters, much the way the president is leveraging the fame of rapper Lil Wayne — and also tried to use Ice Cube — to persuade Black voters to support his bid for reelection.

Pump, who scored his one big hit in 2017 with “Gucci Gang,” has vowed to “move the f— out” of the country and go “to Colombia” if Biden wins the election.

During the rally, Lil Pump lauded the president for “everything that you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing.”

“MAGA 2020. Don’t forget that!” Lil Pump exclaimed before leaving the stage with this last message: “And do no vote for sleepy Joe — at all!”

