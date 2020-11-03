Tiffany Haddish never had such deep feelings until meeting Common (video)

Looks like those rumors in the last week of October that spelled the end of Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship were false.

Haddish, 40, was a guest on “Extra” to promote her new Lifetime Christmas movie, “Christmas Unwrapped” and the subject quickly detoured to her romance with the “Glory” rapper and “Chi” star.

Tiffany joked that she might appear on “The Bachelor” as a backup plan should she and Common not work out. Getting serious, she testified about her love for Common, 48, who was born in Chicago as Lonnie Lynn.

“I feel like it’s gonna work, I haven’t felt this about a relationship in a — ever. We laugh all the time, he [is] actually really funny.”

Speaking of which, Haddish told the host of “Extra” that she’s trying to convince Common to star in a comedy, but he doesn’t want to “exploit” their relationship. Haddish, however, has not addressed the reports that she and Common allegedly unfollowed each other.

As far as the breakup rumors, Haddish and Common refuted those claims when they hosted an Instagram Live session together on Friday, Oct. 30.

Haddish, of course, was being silly as she had her makeup done while Common looked on and called her “beautiful.” Finally, they each said “I love you” to each other and then shut down the session.

Check out how enthusiastic Haddish gets while discussing Common below: