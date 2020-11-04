Biden about to “smack that a**” as Trump ponders lawsuits



Biden and Trump are only 47,000 votes apart in Georgia. If Biden takes Georgia its a wrap and the President and First lady can head home and start packing.

Meanwhile Trump campaign lawyers accuse the secretary of state of violating the Michigan Constitution and Michigan Election Law by “allowing absent voter ballots to be processed and counted without bipartisan teams and without allowing challengers to observe the process.”

Michigan law states that poll challengers are authorized to monitor and oversee the administration to ensure that the election coincides with election code and Michigan’s constitution.

When asked for comment, Ryan Jarvi, the press secretary for the Attorney General Dana Nessel of Michigan, stated:

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”

Biden is closing in fast on the 270 electoral votes he needs.

Pennsylvania officials have stated that they likely won’t have all votes counted by the end of the day. President Trump alluded to illegitimate tallying being the reason for the surge in Democratic votes, while Biden urges Americans to be patient.

In addition to Michigan, President Trump is considering filing suits in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

This guest post is from Sterling Johnson.