DaBaby’s brother dead from apparent suicide

Rap superstar DaBaby is in mourning on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after his older brother died from an apparent suicide.

Glenn Johnson was killed from a single gunshot wound in a parking lot on Berkeley Place Drive off Mallard Creek Church Road in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to WSOCTV.

It’s being reported that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and that Johnson had posted a photo of himself sitting alone inside a car with a gun not long before he died. He had been crying, a source told TMZ.

The entertainment publication reports that Johnson was extremely despondent from some wrong that had happened to him years ago that he had not been able to get over. The sources told TMZ that soon thereafter, Johnson took his own life in that parking lot.

DaBaby, 28, who was born in Cleveland as Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, soon confirmed that his brother took his own life when he posted a message on his Instagram page, TMZ reports. DaBaby used lyrics from his hit song “Intro,” that clued fans into the fact that his brother was overwhelmed and may have felt he was left to deal with his pain in solitude.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n—-,” the lyrics read.

Johnson was the father of three daughters and a son.