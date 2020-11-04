Joe Biden lost Black male support compared to previous elections

Lil Wayne, Kanye West and 50 Cent, were among the most recognizable Black males who defected from the Democratic Party, or considered doing so.

According to in-person polling conducted by NBC News in eight states on Election Day, Biden has a lower percentage of Black male support compared to his two Democratic predecessors, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

A total of approximately 100,000 interviews were conducted at voting locations in eight states, as well as telephone polls in 24 states on Election Day, NBC News stated.

The results of the poll reveal that 80 percent of Black men supported Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden. That number is lower than the 82 percent who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Furthermore, the poll shows that the percentage is significantly lower than the number of Black men who voted for Barack Obama’s reelection in 2012, which was 87 percent. Biden’s total is also far lower than Obama’s first term in 2008, where Black men voted for the 44th president at a historic-high of 95 percent, NBC News stated.

The news station allowed that because of the pandemic and other factors, over two-thirds of the American electorate voted early or by mail in 2020, therefore they were not a part of the outlet’s poll study.

There are theories floating out there regarding the reasoning for the steady decline in Black male support for the Democratic ticket since Obama’s first term. Some pinpoint the many Biden gaffes, such as when he told Charlamagne Tha God that “if you vote for Trump, you ain’t Black.”

No doubt that Lil Wayne and Lil Pump, coupled with the presidential race of Kanye West, resonated with some Black voters, particularly males. Kanye garnered over 60,000 votes nationally. Those minuscule numbers now loom large in what is the tightest presidential election since John F. Kennedy defeated Richard M. Nixon in 1960.