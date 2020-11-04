Offset steps up for voters on Election Day

Offset delivered free food to voters waiting to vote in Georgia.

The votes are being counted as the United States decides whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the country’s president for the next four years, and the Migos rapper joined forces with AXSD Media and The Lincoln Project to hand out meals to people at polling stations in his home state.

According to TMZ, Offset drove to three different locations in Gwinnett and Fulton counties as he handed out food from both Big Dave’s Cheesesteak and Slutty Vegan.

Footage has also emerged of the 28-year-old star in one of the latter’s food trucks.

In a video shared on social media, he said: “Y’all get out here and vote, we’ll get into it.”

The Lincoln Project, which described their mission as aiming to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box,” has claimed Offset was threatened by officials.

The organization tweeted: “We’ve been working in Georgia with @OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnett’s voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by @gwinnettgov.

“This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like.”

However, the group did not provide any further details on the allegations. Offset tweeted out the following response:

Meanwhile, punk rock legends Green Day also took action on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as they — in partnership with World Central Kitchen — donated 10,000 cups of coffee from their own Oakland Coffee Works brand to people waiting to vote.

Bassist Mike Dirnt said: “We need to look out for and support each other out there. You know how important your vote is.

“We want to make it a little easier for everyone so we’re donating up to 10,000 cups of coffee to voters in line at the Oakland polls.

“World Central Kitchen is making the voting experience much nicer, which is really important these days.”